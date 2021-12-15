Sunak urged to launch 'mini-furlough' if COVID hits economy again

The UK should be ready to reintroduce a temporary furlough scheme if the Omicron COVID variant threatens to shut down parts of the economy, the International Monetary Fund has suggested.

As reported by several outlets, the IMF has called on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to draw up plans for a ‘mini-furlough’ of sorts, amid concerns about the rapidly rising number of Covid cases this winter, particularly the new Omicron strain.