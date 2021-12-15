Google threatens to sack unvaccinated workers

Tech Giant Google was this week one of the first major employers to confirm that it was considering making coronavirus vaccination a mandatory condition of working for the company.
The multi-national company reportedly released an internal memo to staff stating that new regulations within its US arm would mean that those who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19 could be put on forced leave and then let go from the company if they fail to follow its COVID-19 rules, as reported by CNBC.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.