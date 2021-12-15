HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

'No jab, no job' | Google threatens to sack unvaccinated workers

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Google threatens to sack unvaccinated workers

Tech Giant Google was this week one of the first major employers to confirm that it was considering making coronavirus vaccination a mandatory condition of working for the company.

The multi-national company reportedly released an internal memo to staff stating that new regulations within its US arm would mean that those who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19 could be put on forced leave and then let go from the company if they fail to follow its COVID-19 rules, as reported by CNBC.

