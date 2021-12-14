HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

'It's draconian' | Uproar as Dyson defies 'work from home' guidance for THIRD time

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Uproar as Dyson defies 'work from home' guidance for THIRD time

British technology company Dyson has sparked controversy by telling UK staff to keep coming into the office, despite the Government’s work-from-home guidance, The Guardian has reported.

The firm, owned and operated by divisive business magnate, Sir James Dyson, has reportedly told staff to continue working from the office, despite rising cases of COVID and repeated calls from Downing Street for remote working to be re-imposed.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

What HR leaders are prioritising in an evolving world of work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Engagement | What HR leaders are prioritising in an evolving world of work

  • Feature
  • 3 mins read
What might a new year hold for HR leaders?
Natural HR
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Predictions for 2022 | What might a new year hold for HR leaders?

  • Insight
  • 6 mins read
Experts weigh in on Chancellor's Autumn Budget 2021
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Rishi Sunak | Experts weigh in on Chancellor's Autumn Budget 2021

  • News
  • 15 mins read
Workplace vaccine mandates - here's what you need to know
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Citigroup & Biden | Workplace vaccine mandates - here's what you need to know

  • Video
  • Watch Now
Business resilience - securing HR's place at the board table
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Business resilience - securing HR's place at the board table

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
Delivering Enterprise Wellbeing Initiatives That Work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Delivering Enterprise Wellbeing Initiatives That Work

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence