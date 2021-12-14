Uproar as Dyson defies 'work from home' guidance for THIRD time

British technology company Dyson has sparked controversy by telling UK staff to keep coming into the office, despite the Government’s work-from-home guidance, The Guardian has reported.
The firm, owned and operated by divisive business magnate, Sir James Dyson, has reportedly told staff to continue working from the office, despite rising cases of COVID and repeated calls from Downing Street for remote working to be re-imposed.
