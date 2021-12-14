UK unemployment falls but MASSIVE number of redundancies predicted

According to the latest report from the Office for National Statistics, unemployment within the UK fell in the month of October, despite close proximity to the conclusion of the Government’s furlough scheme.
The data found that the unemployment rate fell to 4.2% in the three months to the end of October, representing about 1.4 million people, down from 4.3% in the three months to the end of September.
