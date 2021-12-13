Bosses U-turn on plan to ignore Gov 'work from home' advice

Publishing house Future, which owns the likes of Marie Claire, Tech Radar and Metal Hammer, this week confirmed that it was reversing controversial plans to defy the Government’s work from home guidance and force all staff back into its offices.

“There is a cost to our business of prolonged working from home,” Future’s Chief People Officer, Hazel Boyle, wrote in an internal email to staff on Thursday, just one day after Prime Minister Johnson’s confirmation of the revised guidance.