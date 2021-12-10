HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Talent Acquisition
& Development
7th December 2021
View on demand

Spying bosses | Viral TikTok video shows remote staff how to 'fake work' as WFH snooping rises

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Viral TikTok video shows remote staff how to 'fake work' as WFH snooping rises

Remote staff have discovered a new device which helps them trick snooping bosses into thinking they are at their desk.

In a viral TikTok video, reported by the Metro, an advertising worker called Leah revealed how she had taken to using a “mouse-mover” device, which can be purchased through the likes of Amazon and Ebay.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

5 ways HR can celebrate Black History Month
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Workplace inclusion | 5 ways HR can celebrate Black History Month

  • Feature
  • 4 mins read
Why we all need a little more recognition
McCann Synergy
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The post-Covid employee | Why we all need a little more recognition

  • Insight
  • 4 mins read
How to scale up in a 'culture-first' manner
Culture Amp
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Feature | How to scale up in a 'culture-first' manner

  • Magazine
  • 6 mins read
How can HR help staff speak up at work?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Mental health | How can HR help staff speak up at work?

  • News
  • 3 mins read
The Great Resignation: How to attract and retain deskless workers
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The Great Resignation: How to attract and retain deskless workers

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
Belonging at Work: 2021 Culture Report
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Belonging at Work: 2021 Culture Report

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence