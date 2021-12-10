How to use benefits and rewards to stop the Great Resignation

In this podcast, Dan Cave, Head of Content at Executive Grapevine Digital Media sits down with Michael Harper, Senior Account Director at Blackhawk Network, to discuss the role that reward and recognition play in preventing high turnover as a result of the Great Resignation.
The duo also discuss the fast-approaching festive season and the role reward and recognition plays in employee wellbeing and engagement.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.