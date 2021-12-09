Sainsbury's delays Christmas parties as omicron spreads - should you?

The supermarket firm Sainsbury’s has asked staff to postpone their Christmas parties as cases of the Omicron variant continue to rise.
As reported by the BBC, the supermarket has pleaded with employees to put their festive shindigs on hold until the New Year at least, saying "we need to do everything we can" to keep staff and customers safe at Christmas.
