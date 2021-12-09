Office returns AXED as 'work from home' COVID guidance re-imposed in England

HR experts have reacted in their droves to the return of Covid restrictions which will see thousands of workers in England return to remote working from December 13, 2021.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the measures on Wednesday at a Downing Street press conference broadcasted by the BBC, widely referred to as ‘Plan B’, in response to rapidly rising rates of the Covid variant Omicron.
