HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Talent Acquisition
& Development
7th December 2021
View on demand

Plan B | Office returns AXED as 'work from home' COVID guidance re-imposed in England

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Office returns AXED as 'work from home' COVID guidance re-imposed in England

HR experts have reacted in their droves to the return of Covid restrictions which will see thousands of workers in England return to remote working from December 13, 2021.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the measures on Wednesday at a Downing Street press conference broadcasted by the BBC, widely referred to as ‘Plan B’, in response to rapidly rising rates of the Covid variant Omicron.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Why one firm is rejecting the Google approach and going for geoneutral pay
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Earn what you're worth' | Why one firm is rejecting the Google approach and going for geoneutral pay

  • Feature
  • 5 mins read
Why we all need a little more recognition
McCann Synergy
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The post-Covid employee | Why we all need a little more recognition

  • Insight
  • 4 mins read
UK job vacancies hit record high as unemployment drops
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

ONS | UK job vacancies hit record high as unemployment drops

  • News
  • 3 mins read
What our HR community is prioritising in Q4
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | What our HR community is prioritising in Q4

  • Podcast
  • 1 mins read
The Great Resignation: How to attract and retain deskless workers
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The Great Resignation: How to attract and retain deskless workers

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
Unchartered territory: Mapping a way through the Post-COVID skills crisis
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Unchartered territory: Mapping a way through the Post-COVID skills crisis

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence