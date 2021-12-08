How can HR sensitively lay off staff?

In this member-exclusive Daily Comment piece, we look at how to lay off staff sensitively. It explores:
Detail on the sacking of 900 staff via a Zoom call
A look at whether redundancies can be conducted in this way in the UK
Insight from a legal expert on how to handle redundancy more sensitively
This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.
Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including:
[bulletins:3]
Upgrade to access
This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.
myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.
- Access to exclusive member-only content including:
- The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
- Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
- Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
- Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.