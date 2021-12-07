Amazon TikTok video reveals worker leaderboard pushing high speed working

Reports that Amazon uses a “dystopian” gameboard to incentivise warehouse staff to work hard has been described as the “gamification of underpaid work”.
The Independent has reported on a TikTok video, posted by an Amazon worker, which reveals a screen in one of the retail giant’s US warehouses and lists a range of possible work ‘achievements’.
