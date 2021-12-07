HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
'No way to lead' | 'Callous' boss sacks 900 staff on ZOOM CALL weeks before Christmas

A boss has come under fire after sacking around 900 members of staff at once during a Zoom call, just weeks before Christmas, the BBC has reported.

Vishal Garg, the chief of US based mortgages firm Better.com, told shocked staff that they were “part of the unlucky group” having their employment terminated immediately, following news that the firm was struggling financially and needed to cut around 15% of its workforce.

