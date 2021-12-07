Cocaine discovery in Parliament puts spotlight on HR drugs policies

Reports that traces of cocaine have been found in nearly a dozen locations inside the Houses of Parliament has put the issue of workplace drug abuse, and the policies surrounding it, firmly back in the spotlight.
A Sunday Times investigation has found evidence of cocaine in 11 out of 12 lavatory locations tested in the building, it was reported this week.
