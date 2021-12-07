Music boosts staff focus and reduces work boredom, study finds

More than half of UK workers believe that listening to music while working improves their motivation and mental health, new research has suggested.
A new study has surveyed 2,000 UK employees and analysed Spotify data to reveal the relationship workers, including manual labourers and construction labourers, have with music while working.
