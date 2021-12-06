Should your office Christmas party go ahead?

In this member-exclusive piece, a legal expert gives insight into whether, as Omicron cases rise, the office Christmas party should go ahead. Analysis includes:
What current Government advice is on Christmas parties
What measures employers should take to keep the party legal and safe
Whether to include social distancing at the Christmas party
This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.
Upgrade to access
This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.
myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.
- Access to exclusive member-only content including:
- The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
- Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
- Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
- Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.