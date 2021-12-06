M&C Saatchi adopts 'stay interviews' - here's why

In this member-exclusive Daily Comment piece, we take a look at M&C Saatchi’s adoption of ‘Stay Interviews’. It explores:

A look at what ‘Stay Interviews’ aim to achieve

Tips on how to conduct these interviews

How this tactic could help HR retain top talent

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including:

[bulletins:3]