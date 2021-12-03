Racist staff photo was displayed in firm's office for EIGHT years

A private equity firm reportedly displayed a photo of staff in blackface on its office wall for eight years, according to a lawsuit.
Bloomberg has reported how Partners Group Holdings AG, one of Europe’s largest private funds, displayed the picture depicting two white male employees dressed as nuns with painted faces - depicting characters from the film Sister Act - at the firm’s Swiss headquarters.
