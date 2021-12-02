Sacked Google staff say firm's mantra 'obliged them' to protest company actions

Former Google employees, who claim they were sacked for calling out what they felt was company wrongdoing, say their activism was simply following the tech giant’s famous “Don’t be evil” mantra.
Metro has reported on a lawsuit filed in America on behalf of a trio of former Google software engineers, Rebecca Rivers, Sophie Waldman, and Paul Duke, who were fired in November 2019.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.