Workloads are rising, what does this mean for burnout?

Nearly 80% of UK staff are still fighting the effects of burnout, with more than a third reporting experiencing “extreme levels”, new data has found.
Ceridian, a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today released results from its annual Pulse of Talent report, which found the vast majority of workers surveyed in the UK have struggled with burnout.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.