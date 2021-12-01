HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Talent Acquisition
& Development
7th December 2021
FREE to Register

Legal insight | What should HR know about Storm Arwen?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
What should HR know about Storm Arwen?

In this member-exclusive Daily Comment piece, we take a look at Storm Arwen and how this could impact workforces. It explores: 

  • Advice from legal experts on how HR can manage this.

  • Insight on what HR can do if staff can’t get into work.

  • A look at what to do if staff work from home and lose power.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.   

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including: 

More Related

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Related Content

How to use bonuses to recruit in the current talent crisis
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

‘Incentivising & retaining’ | How to use bonuses to recruit in the current talent crisis

Feature
5 mins read
White-Collar Crime and Workplace Ethics
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Financial investigation | White-Collar Crime and Workplace Ethics

Insight
7 mins read
Tesla HR boss HITS BACK online after firm's £100m racial abuse payout
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Daily' slurs | Tesla HR boss HITS BACK online after firm's £100m racial abuse payout

News
4 mins read
The Great Resignation: How to attract and retain deskless workers
Quinyx
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The Great Resignation: How to attract and retain deskless workers

Webinar
Register Now
10 ways your business can give back this holiday season
Alaya
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

10 ways your business can give back this holiday season

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence