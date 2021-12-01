HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
'Fat shaming' | Boss said job candidate's weight was 'off-putting' & made him 'worry for the stairs'

A boss has been criticised for claiming a job candidate was ‘too fat’ for the role, adding that he feared she would damage the office stairs or even have a heart attack at work, Wales Online has reported.

The shocking claims were made online by furious recruiter Faye Angeletta, who revealed how the unnamed boss had made observations about a female interviewee, who is reportedly a size 16 – the average body size of women in the UK.

