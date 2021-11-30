HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Lego | 20,000 staff to receive extra days off after firm's 'extraordinary year'

20,000 staff to receive extra days off after firm's 'extraordinary year'

Iconic toymaker Lego is the latest firm to announce that staff will receive additional time off over the festive period, following the challenging working circumstances posed by the coronavirus pandemic

The firm – which is the largest producer of children’s toys in the world – announced that, following a bumper year for revenues, its entire 20,000-strong global workforce will receive an extra three days of holiday and a special bonus as a reward which will be received by staff in April of 2022.

