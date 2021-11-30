HR probe into black worker's sex life 'wouldn't have happened if she was white'

The treatment of a black woman, whose workplace assigned an "all-white" panel to investigate her private life, would not have happened if she was white, a tribunal has said.
As reported by The Guardian, Sonia Warner, a civil servant, was working for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office when bosses subjected her to a six-month long internal investigation.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.