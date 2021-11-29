Amazon BLASTS critics amid SPIKE in ambulance calls to its warehouses

'We know we're not perfect' |

Amazon has issued a fiery response to a worker's union following reports that ambulance call-outs to the retail giant’s UK warehouses surge by nearly 50% in the run-up to Black Friday.

The GMB Union has released figures obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, comprising monthly data from four ambulance trusts that cover major Amazon sites in the North West, the East Midlands, London, and Wales.