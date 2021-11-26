Sainsbury's told staff 'work overtime or take unpaid leave' or NO Christmas bash

A Sainsbury’s store has come under fire for telling staff they would have to work longer or take unpaid leave to attend their work’s Christmas party, Stoke Sentinel has reported.

Workers at one of the supermarket’s branches in Hanley, Stoke, were reportedly told that because they were only entitled to 30 minutes paid break per shift, they would need to make up the lost time to attend the one-hour in-store colleague Christmas lunch.