HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Talent Acquisition
& Development
7th December 2021
FREE to Register

'Scrooges' | Sainsbury's told staff 'work overtime or take unpaid leave' or NO Christmas bash

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Sainsbury's told staff 'work overtime or take unpaid leave' or NO Christmas bash

A Sainsbury’s store has come under fire for telling staff they would have to work longer or take unpaid leave to attend their work’s Christmas party, Stoke Sentinel has reported.

Workers at one of the supermarket’s branches in Hanley, Stoke, were reportedly told that because they were only entitled to 30 minutes paid break per shift, they would need to make up the lost time to attend the one-hour in-store colleague Christmas lunch.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Lead explains why wellbeing is now main workplace priority
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Q&A | HR Lead explains why wellbeing is now main workplace priority

  • Feature
  • 3 mins read
Supporting staff post-furlough job change or redundancy
Generali UK Employee Benefits
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Post-pandemic | Supporting staff post-furlough job change or redundancy

  • Insight
  • 7 mins read
THIS is the most sought-after work perk - what is it?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Work benefits | THIS is the most sought-after work perk - what is it?

  • News
  • 4 mins read
How to boost engagement for remote, hybrid & in-office teams
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

PODCAST | How to boost engagement for remote, hybrid & in-office teams

  • Podcast
  • 2 mins read
The Great Resignation: How to attract and retain deskless workers
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The Great Resignation: How to attract and retain deskless workers

  • Webinar
  • Register Now
Unchartered territory: Mapping a way through the Post-COVID skills crisis
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Unchartered territory: Mapping a way through the Post-COVID skills crisis

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence