Sainsbury's told staff 'work overtime or take unpaid leave' or NO Christmas bash

A Sainsbury’s store has come under fire for telling staff they would have to work longer or take unpaid leave to attend their work’s Christmas party, Stoke Sentinel has reported.
Workers at one of the supermarket’s branches in Hanley, Stoke, were reportedly told that because they were only entitled to 30 minutes paid break per shift, they would need to make up the lost time to attend the one-hour in-store colleague Christmas lunch.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.