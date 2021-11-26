Could HR help employees with rising winter energy prices?

With the BBC reporting that Bulb Energy is the latest UK energy firm to face up to challenges following a “sharp rise in wholesale gas prices this year”, the topic of energy prices is back under the spotlight.

Which is why in this week’s episode of the podcast, Sophie Parrott, Editor of myGrapevine magazine, sits down with Dan Cave, Head of Content at Executive Grapevine Digital Media to talk about how rising winter energy prices could impact workforces. The pair also share expert advice on whether employers should contribute to work-from-home costs for remote staff.