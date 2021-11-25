HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Talent Acquisition
& Development
7th December 2021
FREE to Register

Festive faux pas | Over one-third regret actions at work Christmas parties

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Over one-third regret actions at work Christmas parties

A new study has uncovered Brits' most embarrassing moments at work Christmas parties, with 35% of staff regretting their actions afterwards.

With the festive season drawing closer – and work Christmas bash-ups on the cards for many – card marketplace thortful.com asked the nation to reflect on their biggest festive regrets from the past.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Motivation not resignation should be a top worry - here's why
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Engagement struggles | Motivation not resignation should be a top worry - here's why

  • Feature
  • 3 mins read
Leading teams in a hybrid workplace
illuminateyou
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Hybrid Work | Leading teams in a hybrid workplace

  • Insight
  • 4 mins read
Let's talk about the elephant in the (online) room
Guinness World Records
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | Let's talk about the elephant in the (online) room

  • Magazine
  • 4 mins read
Office return causing anxiety for many, new data finds
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'New era' | Office return causing anxiety for many, new data finds

  • News
  • 2 mins read
The Great Resignation: How to attract and retain deskless workers
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The Great Resignation: How to attract and retain deskless workers

  • Webinar
  • Register Now
Workplace EX HR Handbook
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Workplace EX HR Handbook

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence