CEO drove 'burnout and mental health issues' at HR mental health app

Workers at a multi-billion pound start-up, which was created to offer corporations access to mental health therapy and coaching, have alleged that working at the firm caused their own mental wellbeing to plummet.

Business Insider spoke to 31 people who were either current or former employees of Spring Health, who alleged that a culture of “workaholism and fear” trickled down from the company’s founder, April Koh, who some described as “an instigator for mental-health issues at a mental-health organisation."