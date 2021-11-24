'Women denied promotions' and shocking gender claims at Sony's PlayStation biz

Consumer electronics giant Sony is facing a lawsuit at its video game brand, alleging incidents of gender discrimination such as denying women promotions and paying them less than male counterparts in similar roles.
First reported by Axios, the lawsuit has been filed in the USA against the company’s subsidiary Sony Interactive Entertainment (which produces the PlayStation console and its video games). It alleged that “Sony tolerates and cultivates a work environment that discriminates against female employees”.
