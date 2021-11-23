Morgan Stanley boss blasts employees who aren't back in the office

A boss at Morgan Stanley has admonished young bankers who aren't returning to their offices full time, calling them “nuts” and warning them their career progress is at stake.
The New York Post reported the comments made by Chris O’Dea, Managing Director at the investment banking giant, during an internal conference call last week.
