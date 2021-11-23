HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Talent Acquisition
& Development
7th December 2021
FREE to Register

'You are nuts' | Morgan Stanley boss blasts employees who aren't back in the office

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Morgan Stanley boss blasts employees who aren't back in the office

A boss at Morgan Stanley has admonished young bankers who aren't returning to their offices full time, calling them “nuts” and warning them their career progress is at stake.

The New York Post reported the comments made by Chris O’Dea, Managing Director at the investment banking giant, during an internal conference call last week.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Motivation not resignation should be a top worry - here's why
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Engagement struggles | Motivation not resignation should be a top worry - here's why

  • Feature
  • 3 mins read
Leading teams in a hybrid workplace
illuminateyou
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Hybrid Work | Leading teams in a hybrid workplace

  • Insight
  • 4 mins read
Let's talk about the elephant in the (online) room
Guinness World Records
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | Let's talk about the elephant in the (online) room

  • Magazine
  • 4 mins read
Office return causing anxiety for many, new data finds
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'New era' | Office return causing anxiety for many, new data finds

  • News
  • 2 mins read
The Great Resignation: How to attract and retain deskless workers
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The Great Resignation: How to attract and retain deskless workers

  • Webinar
  • Register Now
Unchartered territory: Mapping a way through the Post-COVID skills crisis
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Unchartered territory: Mapping a way through the Post-COVID skills crisis

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence