Apple reportedly tells staff to openly discuss pay, in move away from secrecy

Apple, the tech giant known for its secrecy and sanctioning of staff who reveal company information, has reportedly told employees that they are open to discuss wages and working conditions.
Gizchina reports that the iPhone maker posted on its company intranet page this week, reminding staff that it was not against their policies to talk about pay, not just with other colleagues, but in public forums also.
