Only 58% of autistic workers reveal their diagnosis to HR

Despite an increased focus on promoting neurodiversity in the workplace, only just over half of autistic workers within the UK reveal their diagnosis to HR, according to the latest research from Auticon, a social enterprise whose IT consultants are all autistic.

The company’s survey of autistic adults within the workplace revealed that just 58% of those who are officially diagnosed with autism feel comfortable revealing that information to HR. This percentage is also heavily weighted depending on seniority; line managers are the colleagues that are most likely to speak to about their condition - seven out of ten had done so.