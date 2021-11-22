HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Talent Acquisition
& Development
7th December 2021
FREE to Register

Workplace barriers | Only 58% of autistic workers reveal their diagnosis to HR

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Only 58% of autistic workers reveal their diagnosis to HR

Despite an increased focus on promoting neurodiversity in the workplace, only just over half of autistic workers within the UK reveal their diagnosis to HR, according to the latest research from Auticon, a social enterprise whose IT consultants are all autistic.

The company’s survey of autistic adults within the workplace revealed that just 58% of those who are officially diagnosed with autism feel comfortable revealing that information to HR. This percentage is also heavily weighted depending on seniority; line managers are the colleagues that are most likely to speak to about their condition - seven out of ten had done so.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Why Greggs is helping people at risk of homelessness into employment - and why it's good for business
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Inclusivity | Why Greggs is helping people at risk of homelessness into employment - and why it's good for business

  • Feature
  • 6 mins read
How to avoid unfair dismissal claims
Moorepay
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Correct process | How to avoid unfair dismissal claims

  • Insight
  • 4 mins read
How Kellogg's virtually included staff in the UK amid the pandemic
Frontier Software
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Case Study | How Kellogg's virtually included staff in the UK amid the pandemic

  • Magazine
  • 10 mins read
Over half of women say remote working could boost their careers
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

D&I | Over half of women say remote working could boost their careers

  • News
  • 3 mins read
DEI Toolkit: Starting your Diversity, Equity & Inclusion journey
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

DEI Toolkit: Starting your Diversity, Equity & Inclusion journey

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
From Good Intentions to Lasting Impact: State of Diversity Hiring Report 2021
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

From Good Intentions to Lasting Impact: State of Diversity Hiring Report 2021

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence