City firm gives unlimited leave to 'fed up' staff - research shows it might not work

A stockbroker has joined the ranks of firms offering unlimited paid time off for its employees as the battle against burnout rumbles on.
As reported by the BBC, Finncapp has rolled out its new policy following months of extra strain on the workforce as a result of the pandemic.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.