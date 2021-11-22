HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Talent Acquisition
& Development
7th December 2021
FREE to Register

'Desperate to reunite' | Here's how HR can deliver on rocketing demand for team-building

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Here's how HR can deliver on rocketing demand for team-building

In this member-exclusive Daily Comment piece, we explore the benefits of team-building at work. Exploration includes: 

  • A look at new research from Just Eat for Business about employee demand for more team-building events 

  • The impact that this can have on company culture 

  • How HR can bring staff together at Christmas 

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership. 

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including: 

More Related

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Related Content

Motivation not resignation should be a top worry - here's why
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Engagement struggles | Motivation not resignation should be a top worry - here's why

Feature
3 mins read
Leading teams in a hybrid workplace
illuminateyou
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Hybrid Work | Leading teams in a hybrid workplace

Insight
4 mins read
Let's talk about the elephant in the (online) room
Guinness World Records
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | Let's talk about the elephant in the (online) room

Magazine
4 mins read
Office return causing anxiety for many, new data finds
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'New era' | Office return causing anxiety for many, new data finds

News
2 mins read
The Great Resignation: How to attract and retain deskless workers
Quinyx
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The Great Resignation: How to attract and retain deskless workers

Webinar
Register Now
10 ways your business can give back this holiday season
Alaya
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

10 ways your business can give back this holiday season

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence