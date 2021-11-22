Here's how HR can deliver on rocketing demand for team-building

In this member-exclusive Daily Comment piece, we explore the benefits of team-building at work. Exploration includes:

A look at new research from Just Eat for Business about employee demand for more team-building events

The impact that this can have on company culture

How HR can bring staff together at Christmas

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including: