7th December 2021
Making your benefits strategy futureproof

NEW PODCAST | How should you reward employees this Christmas?

How should you reward employees this Christmas?
This week, HR Grapevine's Head of Content, Dan Cave, sits down with Blackhawk Network’s, Michael Harper, to discuss the fast-approaching festive season, and the concept of employee reward.

The pair discuss how reward has changed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, what workers want and expect from their employers, and how you can best ensure that staff feel recognised at work.

