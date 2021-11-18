HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Equal Pay Day | Women now working rest of 2021 'for free' - what HR needs to know

Women now working rest of 2021 'for free' - what HR needs to know

Today, November 18, marks the point in the year at which on average, women stop earning money professionally, when compared to the wages of their male counterparts.

The day, known as ‘Equal Pay Day’, takes into account wage disparity based on gender, and essentially shows that women ‘work for free’ from this date until the end of the year, if their wages are compared to those of their male peers.

