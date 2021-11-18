Women now working rest of 2021 'for free' - what HR needs to know

Today, November 18, marks the point in the year at which on average, women stop earning money professionally, when compared to the wages of their male counterparts.
The day, known as ‘Equal Pay Day’, takes into account wage disparity based on gender, and essentially shows that women ‘work for free’ from this date until the end of the year, if their wages are compared to those of their male peers.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.