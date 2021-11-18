HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Mental health row | Woman claims job offer was rescinded due to her depression

Woman claims job offer was rescinded due to her depression

A woman claims a job offer was pulled at the 11th hour after the workplace found out she was suffering with depression, The Times has reported.

Sarah Beattie alleges she was offered her dream job with Police Scotland, and had been given a start date after successfully completing two years of training, only to be told at the last minute that she would not be joining the force after all, after they learnt she had been prescribed anti-depressants by her GP.

