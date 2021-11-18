Work Xmas parties this year will be mix of in-person & virtual

In this member-exclusive Daily Comment piece, we take a look at work Christmas parties. This includes:

A look at new research from Moneypenny regarding work festivities this year.

How hybrid may be the reason by the mix of parties on offer.

Insight on how else HR can reward staff during the festive period.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including:

[bulletins:3]