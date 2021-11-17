Is 'macho culture' ruining your workplace?

The gender-specific health of employees may well be set to become a greater concern for HR, after recent research discovered that workplace ‘macho culture’, where being ill or needing help is seen as a weakness, is recognised by 36% of male workers.

The data was released as part of a greater study by workplace digital health platform Peppy, found that two fifths of employers admitted that male employees wait until a health problem becomes severe before talking to their line manager or HR department.