7th December 2021
ONS stats | Latest employment figures buck post-furlough job loss fears

Latest employment figures buck post-furlough job loss fears

Despite fears that the end of the Government’s coronavirus furlough scheme in September would lead to mass unemployment, the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show that no such spike took place.

The latest data from the ONS, which closely followed employment trends following the conclusion of the scheme, shows that the number of workers on payrolls jumped by 160,000 in October, with jobs vacancies also hitting a new record high of 1.17million, as reported the BBC.

