IBM chief tells staff 'I don't care what time you start work'

The head of one of the world's leading tech firms has denounced rigid work structures by revealing he “doesn’t care” what time staff start work.
As reported by the New York Times, IBM’s CEO and Chairman Arvind Krishna said he is not concerned by what time his employees clock in or out, whether it be 5am or 5pm, as long as they get the job done.
