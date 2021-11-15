Real Living Wage rise takes effect - what HR needs to know

The real living wage within the UK is set to increase, as over 300,000 people working for almost 9,000 real living wage employers throughout the country dole out a pay boost.

According to data from the Living Wage Foundation, the new rates will see a rise to £9.90 across the UK, a 40p increase for workers, and £11.05 in London, or the equivalent of a 20p increase. The rates are calculated based on what the average person within each region needs to live on.