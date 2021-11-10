Staff battle execs over new sexual relations policy after manager-intern scandal

One of the biggest media firms in Europe is to force staff to disclose in-work relationships after a senior manager was told to go after a romantic and professional misconduct scandal.
Axel Springer, which publishes Germany’s most popular newspaper and owns Business Insider, is introducing the rules in efforts to forestall another round of unwanted attention and internal dispute.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.