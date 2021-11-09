UK locations where employees experience MOST discrimination

A new YouGov study has revealed that London is the city where employees face the most discrimination at work.
According to their joint research with Indeed, 30% of workers in the capital face discrimination in their workplace.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.