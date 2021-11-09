How HR can attract staff into Christmas roles

In this member-exclusive Daily Comment piece, we look at how to smash your hiring needs in the run up to Christmas. It includes:

A look at which firms are hiring for festive jobs and what they’re doing to get it right

The impact that the talent shortage is having on employers

What Amazon and Sainsbury’s are offering to encourage talent to join

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including: