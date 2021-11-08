Weetabix People Director hits back as strike action ESCALATES

Weetabix’ Group People and IT Director has publicly responded to the expansion of strikes at two Weetabix sites saying that the union-backed activity is “irrelevant to current industrial action at Weetabix” – the Guardian reports

Stuart Branch’s comments – he has spent over nine years at the firm – form part of a wider denial from Weetabix that they are involved in “fire and rehire” tactics – terminating worker contracts and hiring them back on worse terms to save money – or are guilty of “corporate greed”.