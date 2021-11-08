M&S rolls out pronoun name badges for staff - should you?

In this member-exclusive Daily Comment piece, we look at the latest move from Marks and Spencer to support LGBT+ staff. This includes:

Details on M&S’ pronoun name badges for staff

Insight from a Stonewall expert about whether all employers should do the same

HR tips on how to roll out an optional pronouns policy to email signatures

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including: