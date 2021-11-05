HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

'Um...no thanks' | 'Your boss can visit whenever they fancy' said remote work job ad for Barbie toymaker

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
'Your boss can visit whenever they fancy' said remote work job ad for Barbie toymaker

Mattel, the toymaker famous for making Barbie and Hot Wheels toys, is likely hoping that it won’t gain attention for another reason after making a u-turn on a job ad that said there could be unplanned home visits from bosses.

Although the US-headquartered firm has since confirmed that the role has been filled and the job advert was adjusted prior to this, social media users noticed that they were advertising for a role that allowed “unplanned visits from a supervisor” giving them the right to inspect home workspaces.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

How pay REALLY impacts your ability to recruit
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Skills shortage exclusive | How pay REALLY impacts your ability to recruit

Feature
6 mins read
Winning the war for talent
Frontier Software Plc
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Onboarding | Winning the war for talent

Insight
4 mins read
1 in 10 SMEs plan to reduce pay for remote staff - should you?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Pay cuts | 1 in 10 SMEs plan to reduce pay for remote staff - should you?

News
3 mins read
How to Navigate the Talent shortage and Optimise the Candidate Lifecycle Experience
iCIMS
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

How to Navigate the Talent shortage and Optimise the Candidate Lifecycle Experience

Webinar
Register Now
The future of payroll: Unlock the power of pay in a changing world
Ceridian
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The future of payroll: Unlock the power of pay in a changing world

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence