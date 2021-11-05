'Your boss can visit whenever they fancy' said remote work job ad for Barbie toymaker

Mattel, the toymaker famous for making Barbie and Hot Wheels toys, is likely hoping that it won’t gain attention for another reason after making a u-turn on a job ad that said there could be unplanned home visits from bosses.
Although the US-headquartered firm has since confirmed that the role has been filled and the job advert was adjusted prior to this, social media users noticed that they were advertising for a role that allowed “unplanned visits from a supervisor” giving them the right to inspect home workspaces.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.