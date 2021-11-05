Should you have a 2021 Christmas party?

With the release of the John Lewis Christmas advert heralding an early start to the 2021 festive season, many HR departments are likely thinking about the traditional workplace end-of-year celebration: the office Christmas party.
Although these parties did not take place last year – for obvious Covid-related reasons – for some, this wasn’t a bad thing; as they got to escape shenanigans they’d rather not be part of.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.