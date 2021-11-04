HR & Benefits Publication of the Year

Employment | Microsoft adds 23,000 staff in one year - does it help their D&I agenda?

  • 3 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Microsoft adds 23,000 staff in one year - does it help their D&I agenda?

In this member-exclusive Daily Comment piece, mygrapevine+ explores how Microsoft have bucked pandemic hiring trends, with a look into:

  • How their current hiring trend might impact the firm’s clear D&I agenda

  • How Microsoft view D&I and how it impacts their business

  • How higher headcount is also tracked by better diversity stats

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including:

More Related

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Related Content

How to avert a social media scandal
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Freedom of speech | How to avert a social media scandal

Feature
7 mins read
Leading teams in a hybrid workplace
illuminateyou
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Hybrid Work | Leading teams in a hybrid workplace

Insight
4 mins read
Let's talk about the elephant in the (online) room
Guinness World Records
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | Let's talk about the elephant in the (online) room

Magazine
4 mins read
Why HR must step up to quell job loss fears
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

End of furlough | Why HR must step up to quell job loss fears

News
4 mins read
The Great Resignation: How to attract and retain deskless workers
Quinyx
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The Great Resignation: How to attract and retain deskless workers

Webinar
Register Now
10 ways your business can give back this holiday season
Alaya
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

10 ways your business can give back this holiday season

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2021 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence